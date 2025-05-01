Los Angeles, May 1 (PTI) Hollywood legend Robert de Niro says he has nothing but "love and support" for daughter Airyn, who recently came out as a transgender.

“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don't know what the big deal is. I love all my children," De Niro said in a statement to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Airyn publicly came out as a transgender woman earlier this week. The veteran shares Airyn and her twin brother Julian with ex-wife, actor Toukie Smith.

She opened up about her transition during an interview with magazine Them and also discussed growing up as one of the two-time Oscar winner's seven children.

“Trans women being honest and open, especially (in) public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success... I'm like, you know what? Maybe it's not too late for me. Maybe I can start," Airyn said.

“I think a big part of (my transition) is also the influence Black women have had on me. I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way," she added.

De Niro has five other children, including Gia, whom he welcomed in 2023 with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. PTI

