Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Rohit Shetty, one of the renowned directors in the Indian film industry, cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday.

After casting his vote, he said, "We have to vote and we all should vote, that is very important."

Also Read | Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Shuts Down Netizens Over Sabarimala Customs After Her Husband's Visit to Ameen Peer Dargah During Ayyappa Deeksha.

Rohit Shetty's latest action-packed film 'Singham Again' has stormed the box office, marking a historic milestone for the director.

Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power.

Also Read | UK Singer Tulisa Comes Out As Demisexual: From Renee Rapp to Sophia Bush, Here Are Few Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their LGBTQ+ Identity in 2024.

Several Bollywood celebrities cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and sought to inspire people to exercise their franchise. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Kapoor and several other celebs were seen casting their votes.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 58.22 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections. On the other hand, a turnout of 67.59 per cent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 5 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are being held across 288 constituencies in a single-phase poll, with voting starting at 7 am and concluding at 6 pm.

The state is witnessing fierce competition, with a total of 4,136 candidates vying for seats, including 2,086 independent contenders.

Among the political factions in the race, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting 149 seats, has formed an alliance with Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). They are up against the opposition, comprising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to reclaim ground in the state's political landscape. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)