Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Canadian-American actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds expressed gratitude on receiving the 'Order of British Columbia', the province's highest form of recognition, reported People.

"Receiving the Order of British Columbia is the honour of a lifetime," the actor wrote in an Instagram post Thursday morning, sharing several photos from the event. "I could have been born anywhere but I had the dumb and incredible luck to be made in Vancouver."

"Contrary to my earlier belief, the award is NOT a political appointment," Reynolds joked. "It's merely symbolic and holds no real power."

According to People, Reynolds was among 14 people appointed to the 'Order of British Columbia' this year. 224 citizens of the Canadian province were nominated for the honor, according to a press release. The 'Free Guy' star thanked the province's premier David Eby and lieutenant governor Janet Austin, who presented him with the award, and joked that he "may have made some promises" he cannot keep before turning his attention to his family.

"Huge thanks to my three older brothers, Patrick, Terry and Jeff as well as my mom, Tammy... we're always there for each other," the 'Deadpool' actor wrote in a caption to his post. "No matter what. Love you."

"P.S. Being home for 24 hours made my life 10,000 hours better. ," Reynolds added.

According to the official British Columbia website, Reynolds' award "recognises those persons who have served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour benefiting the people of British Columbia and beyond." With the actor and 13 others entering the Order in 2023, the Order now has a total of 503 members.

Reynolds is the youngest of four brothers, including Patrick, Jeff, and Terry Reynolds, with whom Ryan recently had an unforeseen run-in on the streets of New York City. James, their father, died of Parkinson's disease in 2015.

According to People, Ryan's mother Tammy, who is often seen at events with him, attended the ceremony in British Columbia on Wednesday, as per the photos he shared on Instagram. The actor is known to make jokes with his mother in public, most recently when he referred to her in a statement shared when T-Mobile announced it was acquiring Mint Mobile, a company that Reynolds invested in, back in April.

"We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom's slightly-above-average mahjong skills," he joked at the time.

Reynolds is next expected to appear on the big screen in 'Deadpool 3', which will be released in theatres in summer 2024, reported People. (ANI)

