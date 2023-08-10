Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Actor Saba Azad on Thursday early morning shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan from their Argentinian vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Saba dropped a selfie and captioned it, “Que Bueno Buenos Aires.”

In the picture, the duo could be seen standing close to each other at a restaurant. The ‘Krrish’ actor was seen donning a black jacket while Saba wore a cream furry jacket.

Soon after she shared the picture, their friends and fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented, “Beautiful pic.”

“Saba and Hrithik, you are so beautiful and happy,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “So happy for you guys, stay blessed!”

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year.

Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in last May.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Saba also spends quality time with Hrithik's family.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next film 'Fighter' opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

He also has director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller 'War 2' alongside actors Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan. (ANI)

