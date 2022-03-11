New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who shared screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium', recently opened up about her experience of working with him.

Describing him as a jovial person, Saba said, "I had a good friendship with Irrfan. He used to crack so many jokes on sets. It was always fun when he was around. I like being well prepared and so for every project, I always discuss my scenes with the Assistant Director and rehearse them with my co-actors."

Also Read | Shama Sikander Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her Pink-Themed Bachelorette Party Ahead of Her Wedding! (View Pics).

She also spoke about Irrfan's acting process.

"Irrfan's way of working was quite different, we never rehearsed our scenes. He was a great actor, so down to earth. I've learnt a lot from him. He was a gem of a person and I regret not being in touch with him," Saba, who is currently a part of Zindagi's new original 'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem', added.

Also Read | Major Song Hrudayama: Adivi Sesh Appreciates the New Cover Track by Hanu From the Upcoming Biopic, Says 'A Proper Music Video' - WATCH.

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)