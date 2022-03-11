Adivi Sesh, who will essay the role of martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film 'Major', is amazed by the 'Hrudayama' cover song by Hanu from the upcoming biopic. Taking to his social media account, Adivi Sesh appreciates the 'Hrudayama' cover song as he calls it a 'Proper music video'. Major Song Hrudayama: Adivi Sesh And Saiee Manjrekar’s Track Is A Soulful Love Ballad Crooned By Sid Sriram (Watch Lyrical Video).

"A lovely person has done an amazing version of #Hrudayama A PROPER music video. Dear Hanu, thank you for the lovely tribute to #MajorTheFilm," Adivi Sesh said in a message, as he shared the cover song. 'Hrudayama' is a melodious composition from 'Major', depicting the love saga between the lead pair in the movie.

Music composed by Sricharan Pakala, the song was released earlier by the makers of the film, receiving so many positive reviews. 'Hrudayama' has its lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth and V N V Ramesh Kumar while it is beautifully sung by the most happening singer Sid Sriram. Makers of 'Major' Unveil Their First Song 'Hrudayama'.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

A lovely person has done an amazing version of #Hrudayama A PROPER music video. Dear Hanu, thank you for the lovely tribute to #MajorTheFilm #Hrudayama - Cover| Major | Adivi Sesh | Sandeep harsha | Thota Hanuman |... https://t.co/mmeXUznnZx via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/hdQyMdlBb7 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 10, 2022

Here's The Video:

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, 'Major' has the story inspired by the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. After multiple postponements, the movie is slated for its worldwide release on May 27.

