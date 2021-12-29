Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame singer Sahdev Dirdo, who met with a road accident on Tuesday, is currently recuperating. Rapper Badshah took to Instagram Story and informed that the 10-year-old "is better now" and has "regained consciousness." Gauahar Khan Celebrates Eight Years of Winning Bigg Boss 7 (View Post).

"Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers," Badshah wrote.

For the unversed, Sahdev, who hails from Chattisgarh's Sukma district, met with the accident in Chhatisgarh. It is reported that Sahdev, who suffered a serious head injury, was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the mishap occurred.

Sahdev became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyar' went viral. In August 2021, Badshah collaborated with the young boy for the revamped version of the viral song.

