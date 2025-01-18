Durg, January 18: A suspect in connection with the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been detained in Durg, Chhattisgarh, the police said on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Aakash Kanojia and was travelling from the Jnaneswari Express train when he was nabbed. The actor was stabbed multiple times at his Mumbai residence in the early hours of Thursday, which left him with severe injuries.

According to the IG of RPF SECR Zone Bilaspur, Munawar Khursheed, information about the suspect, was received from the Assistant Police Inspector at Juhu Police Station, Mumbai Police. It was said that the suspect was travelling aboard the Jnaneswari Express train. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detain Suspect from Madhya Pradesh for Interrogation – Reports.

A photo of the suspect was shared, after which the individual was brought to the Durg RPF post, and Mumbai Police officials were contacted through a video call. A team from Mumbai Police is expected to arrive in Raipur today to take custody of the suspect, the police said.

The incident, which left the actor with stab wounds to his thoracic spine, occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid in the early hours of Thursday. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: New CCTV Video Shows Suspect Buying Headphones at Dadar Mobile Shop in Mumbai – Reports.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

In a related development, Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams as part of an extensive investigation to locate the assailant. Additionally, police are examining CCTV footage and questioning over 30 individuals, including the actor's staff and people seen in the vicinity of his residence that night. Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor also recorded her statement in the case with Bandra Police on Friday.

