Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The knife attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home by an intruder is the latest in a series of crimes targeting showbiz celebrities. Here are some major incidents concerning key personalities from the Hindi film industry:

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Nana Patole Claims Attack on Actor Highlights 'Breakdown' of Law and Order in Maharashtra.

*Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's legal troubles with the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which Saif was also involved, continue to haunt him. His security concerns escalated in 2018 when incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi openly threatened to kill him during a court appearance in Jodhpur.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor's Female Fan Outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital Calls for Revival of Love Stories in Bollywood, Claims Attacks Happen Due to Rise in Violent Movies (Watch Video).

Since then, Khan has faced multiple threats. In April 2023, two shooters, allegedly from the Bishnoi gang, fired gunshots outside his Bandra residence before being arrested.

Security around the actor was further intensified following the murder of Baba Siddiqui, who was known to be a close friend of Salman, in Octobre 2024. A bullet-proof glass panel was recently installed outside the balcony of Salman Khan's Bandra flat.

*Gulshan Kumar

The murder of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar in 1997 was one of the first major incidents involving a prominent celebrity that shook the nation. Kumar, known for his devotion, visited a Shiva temple in Mumbai's Andheri suburb every morning and evening. On August 12, 1997, after praying for 15 minutes and making offerings, he was ambushed while returning to his car.

Three assailants opened fire as he was unlocking the door. He was declared brought dead at Cooper Hospital.

Police later revealed that Kumar had received threat calls on August 5 and August 9, just days before his assassination.

*Rakesh Roshan

After the phenomenal success of his 2000 movie "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", which marked his son Hrithik Roshan's acting debut, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan survived an assassination attempt allegedly linked to the underworld. Reports suggested he had refused to pay extortion money.

On January 21, 2000, two men, Sunil Vithal Gaikwad and Sachin Kamble, shot at Roshan near his Santacruz office in Mumbai. One bullet struck his left arm while another grazed his chest. Despite his injuries, Roshan managed to drive himself to the Santacruz police station before being rushed to Nanavati Hospital for surgery.

*Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has had multiple encounters with the Mumbai underworld and has been vocal about resisting intimidation. In October 2023, the Maharashtra government granted him Y+ security cover due to growing threats.

During the 1990s, gangster Abu Salem reportedly targeted Khan on multiple occasions, adding to the actor's history of standing up against underworld pressure.

*Preity Zinta

Actor Preity Zinta publicly spoke out about the underworld's influence in Bollywood, particularly during legal proceedings related to the 2001 film "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke". The film's producer, Nasim Rizvi, and financier, Bharat Shah, were both jailed for their alleged ties to the underworld.

Zinta testified in a Mumbai court that she received extortion calls demanding Rs 50 lakh, highlighting the threats actors faced for speaking against criminal elements in the industry.

*Poonam Dhillon

Earlier this month, Dhillon was robbed by a 37-year-old man who had been hired to paint her flat in Khar between December 28 to January 5.

The man, who was later arrested, took advantage of an unlocked cupboard and stole a diamond earring valued at Rs 1 lakh, Rs 35,000 in cash and USD 500 from the Bollywood actor's residence, police said.

*Mushtaq Khan and Sunil Pal

Actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his roles in films like "Welcome" and "Stree 2", was allegedly kidnapped under the pretext of being invited to an event in Meerut in November 2024.

The kidnappers held Khan captive in the Chahsheeri locality of Bijnor and during this time Rs 2 lakh were transferred from his mobile. A day later, the actor managed to escape and made his way back to Mumbai.

Actor-comedian Sunil Pal had filed a similar complaint, alleging that he was abducted en route to Uttarakhand for a show in December 2024.

He claimed the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh and released him after he paid them Rs 8 lakh and he was abandoned by the side of a road in Meerut, from where he made his way to the Delhi airport and boarded a flight to Mumbai.

Lavi Pal alias Rahul Saini, the alleged mastermind of the gang involved in both kidnappings, was arrested on December 24 after an encounter in which he was injured. Nine other members of the gang have also been arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)