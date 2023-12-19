Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Actor Saiyami Kher took mixed martial arts training for her role in the third season of 'Special Ops'.

Speaking about it, Saiyami said, " I always love shooting for an action project. I have gone through MMA training for my film with Nagarjuna sir I did 2 years ago. It's always special coming back to special ops. It's a show that received a lot of love when the first season came out. So it gets bigger and better this time around. We have a great set of action directors on board. I hope this gets me a full-fledged action role soon."

Also Read | Animal Actress Triptii Dimri Sparks Dating Rumours with Businessman Sam Merchant After Their Pics Together Go Viral!.

'Special Ops' universe is created by Neeraj Pandey. It also features Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker and Divya Dutta.

Meanwhile, Saiyami is basking in the success of 'Ghoomer'. In the film, she essayed the role of Anina, a determined athlete who due to an unfortunate accident loses her right arm, finds strength again to become a history-defying sportsperson. She shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Angad Bedi in the 'Ghoomer', which is directed by R Balki. (ANI)

Also Read | The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Review: Peter Morgan’s Netflix Series Gets Negative Reviews From the Critics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)