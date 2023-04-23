Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday night, attended her sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's Eid bash in Mumbai.

Salman arrived in his luxurious white SUV car and was greeted by actor Jagapathi Babu at the entrance.

For the Eid party, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor donned a black shirt and black jeans and was seen in a clean shaved look.

Several pictures and videos of the actor attending the Eid bash surfaced on social media.

Paps outside the event were seen wishing Salman Eid Mubarak.

Apart from him, the Eid bash marked the presence of several other B-town actors like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, Shehnaz Gill, and Pooja Hegde among others.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Salman kept the annual ritual of meeting fans on Eid alive and came to the balcony of his house to greet the sea of fans on occasion.

Salman waved at fans, smiled at them and spent a few minutes absorbing the love fans have been showering on him for years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is back to theatres on Eid after four years with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan'. Though the film did not open on a promising note, bhaijan's fans never lose hope.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' collected Rs 15.81 crore on its opening day at the box office. (ANI)

