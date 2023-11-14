Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his action thriller 'Tiger 3', which entered the Rs 100-crore club just two days post release.

To mark the success of his latest release as well as Children's Day, the actor visited a theatre to celebrate with little ones.

Taking out time from his busy schedule, Salman visited a theatre to spend the day with a bunch of kids.

In the videos captured by the paparazzi, he was seen in his signature dress code these days -- a grey t-shirt paired with blue jeans.

The 'Dabangg' actor was seen posing, shaking hands and hugging children.

Craze for 'Tiger 3' doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

On Day 2, the film minted Rs 58 crore at the Indian box office, taking its total collection to Rs 101 crore in just 2 days.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "TIGER HITS CENTURY IN 2 DAYS... #Tiger3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Mon]... The *2-day* total now crosses Rs 100 cr mark, it's the third #Hindi film [in 2023] to hit century in 2 days / 48 hours: #Pathaan [Jan], #Jawan [Sept] and now #Tiger3 [Nov]. #Tiger3 went on an overdrive on Day 2 in #Delhi, #UP, #Haryana, #Punjab, #Rajasthan and #MadhyaPradesh... The film had underperformed in some circuits on Day 1, but the extraordinary growth on Day 2 has brought the film back on track. #Tiger3 Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr. Total: Rs 101 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.

Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

'Tiger 3' has become the biggest opener for Khan after the 2019 film 'Bharat' which earned Rs 42.30 crore.

Just like it's two previous installments -- Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai -- the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan.

In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)

