Superstar Salman Khan shared the character introduction video of Raveena Tandon from the upcoming film Patna Shuklla on Monday, saying 'swagat karo'. Patna Shuklla revolves around the uncommon journey of Tanvi Shukla (Raveena), a common woman who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam. Taking to X, Salman shared a one-minute and 54-second video, wherein Raveena, as Tanvi, is seen serving tea and snacks to the guests. She says, "ham sirf housewife nahi hai", to which one man replies, "Tanvi bhabi lawyer bhi hain". Manav Vij, who plays Tanvi's husband says, "ye affidavit bahut acha banati hai". (She makes a very good affidavit). Patna Shuklla Trailer: Raveena Tandon As Lawyer Tanvi Fights for Justice; Arbaaz Khan’s Film To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From March 29 (Watch Video).

The video then shows a female student approaching Tanvi to fight her case related to the examination roll number scam. The snippet further shows Jatin Goswami as a politician and threatening Tanvi to drop Rinki Kumari's (Anushka Kaushik) case. Tanvi replies, "Kya kar lenge aap, marwa denge?" Jatin says, "ham aaj kal ke neta hain, illegal kaam illegal tareeke se karte hain". (What will you do, get us killed?" Jatin Sayas, We are the leaders of tomorrow, we do illegal work in an illegal way) It further shows how Tanvi's husband loses his job because of this case. The video ends with Tanvi saying, "Ham nahi jhukenge" (we will not bow down). Patna Shuklla: Raveena Tandon Reacts to Salman Khan’s ‘Humein Bataye Bina’ Post After Teaser Reveal, Says ‘Swagat Zaroor Karna Mera’.

View Salman Khans's Post:

Sharing the video, Salman wrote: "Roll-number scam hai case jinka agla Swagat karo Raveena ka in and as Patna Shuklla". Raveena also dropped the video on her official account, and said: "Anyay se dabi aawaz ke liye, nyay ka aaghaz karne aa rahi hai Tanvi." (Tanvi is coming to usher in justice for the voice suppressed by injustice). The movie dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India. It is a heartwarming story of two women that go above and beyond to fight for justice while tackling pressures and the responsibilities of motherhood. The show also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and late actor Satish Kaushik. Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions Pvt Ltd and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29.

