Superstar Salman Khan's new viral pictures have left his fans impressed by the actor's amazing physical transformation. Recently, a couple of fans shared a few pictures with the Dabangg actor and his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, from inside his residence Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. From the pictures, it could be seen that the Ready actor has undergone an impressive physical transformation. He might have seemingly bulked up for his upcoming projects. Salman Khan Opens Up About Tiger 3 Success, Says 'This Franchise Will Always Make My Filmography Shine Brighter'.

The pics showcase the actor dressed in a black vest, flaunting chiselled biceps as he posed for photos. He completed his look with a cap. Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film The Bull. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. Salman is currently basking in the success of his recently released action thriller film Tiger 3. Salman Khan Reveals He Wants to Become a 'Dad' But 'Indian Law' Doesn't Allow It.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of Tiger 3, Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time, and the World Cup was going on, and everyone's interest was in that, but despite that, the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."