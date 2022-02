New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, on Tuesday headed to the national capital to shoot for the next schedule of their upcoming action-drama 'Tiger 3'.

Earlier an insider revealed that Salman and Katrina Kaif will wrap the last big outdoor schedule of the movie in New Delhi.

The source also told that the stars "will be filming for around 10-12 days."

This outdoor schedule has been possible as the Omicron wave seems to be subsiding across the country. However, strict protocols will still be followed by the makers.

Earlier, the Delhi schedule was expected to commence on January 12 but it was later postponed, given the surge of COVID cases across India, including the national capital.

The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise. (ANI)

