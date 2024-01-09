Superstar Salman Khan was spotted at an airport in Mumbai on Tuesday amidst tight security. The Sultan actor was seen exiting the Kalina airport here dressed in casual outfit- a brown shirt paired with black pants. Salman accessorized his look with a black cap. He was seen waving to papparazi stationed outside the airport before heading towards his car. Recently, two men were detained by the Panvel Taluka Police for attempting to enter the farmhouse of superstar in Panvel. Salman Khan Opens Up About Tiger 3 Success, Says 'This Franchise Will Always Make My Filmography Shine Brighter'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is basking in the success of Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, grossed over Rs 466.63 crore at the box office. In the film, Salman has shared the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video. Salman is also in the news for his Bigg Boss hosting stint. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, the Dabangg star humbly requested the makers of the episode to make special arrangements for fans to live inside the Bigg Boss house after the finale. Salman Khan to Start Shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Untitled Film in 2024 - Reports.

Salman Khan Turns Heads at Mumbai Airport with Casual Cool Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After concluding the episode, Salman said, "Bigg Boss maine suna hai ki aapke fans request kar rahe hai aapse ki unko bhi ek mauka diya jaye Bigg Boss ke ghar mein rehne ka toh kyun na unko is aalishan ghar mein rehne ka experience diya jaaye... toh is season ke gharwale jab ghar se bahar jayenge obviously finale ke baad toh ek mauka in fans ko zarur dedijiye". (I have heard that a lot of Bigg Boss fans want to enter the house. So, why not give them a chance to live in the luxurious house? Of course, it can happen once the contestants vacate the house after the finale.)" .