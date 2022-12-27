Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan's birthday, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media and shared heartfelt wishes for the 'Sultan' actor.

Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture which he captioned, "Janamdin mubarak ho @BeingSalmanKhan! Always wish only the best for you friend. C u soon."

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a picture of Salman on her Instagram stories which she captioned, "Tiger Tiger Tiger ka Happy Birthday #OG."

Taking to Instagram, actor Anupam Kher shared a string of pictures with the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor which he captioned in Hindi, "Mere pyaare aur azeez Salman Khan janam din ki bohot bohot badhaai aur shubhkamnayein. Bhagwan tumhe lambi aur swasth umar de. Tum logon mein khushiyan aur pyaar baat te ho. Hamesha khush raho aabaad raho."

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Happy birthday rockstar. Wishing you great health. Love. Happiness and all that your heart desires my dearest Salman."

Riteish Deshmukh shared a fun picture and wrote, "One's Life is blessed if you a person who unconditionally stands for you without even asking you if you need the support. @beingsalmankhan bhau is that person for me. I have no words to express how much I love- all I wish for you is great health and long life. Happy Birthday Bhau."

Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happy birthday Salman Sir Wishing you a year full of abundance. Happiness and Good health."

South actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday and lots of love dear @BeingSalmanKhan. May you have a great year ahead."

Suniel Shetty wrote, "To the super human, forever friend, brother @BeingSalmanKhan. wish you a fantastic birthday and a blockbuster year ahead. Sending lots and lots of love your way! #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan."

Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan sir."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a dubbed video on his stories and wrote, "Happy b'day Salman sir."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in director Farhad Samji's upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. (ANI)

