Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of his upcoming movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan".

Salman shared the casting update on the occasion of the celebrated Indian boxer's 37th birthday.

Also Read | Superstar Rajinikanth Signs Two-Film Deal With Lyca Productions.

"Happy bday hamare boxer bhai @boxervijender... welcome on board #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan..." the actor posted on Twitter alongside an on set photograph with Vijender and other cast members -- Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill.

Details about Vijender's character are not known yet.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Wants to Spy on Katrina Kaif’s Husband Vicky Kaushal if He Turns to a Ghost.

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as "Housefull 4" and "Bachchhan Paandey".

Salman had announced the project in August when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

It is produced by the actor's banner Salman Khan Films.

The 56-year-old actor's last big screen release was "Antim: The Final Truth", in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

His upcoming projects include "Tiger 3", co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)