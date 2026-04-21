PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 21: Hettich India announced the grand opening of Jaipur's first Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store, expanding its experiential presence and bringing immersive, hands-on interior experiences to the region. This milestone coincides with Hettich's 25-year journey in the country, as it enters a new phase of growth, backed by continued manufacturing investments, including its upcoming Indore facility, and an accelerated expansion of Hettich Exclusive Experience Centres across key markets in India.

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The new HeX store offers an integrated, solution-driven shopping experience, featuring curated walk-throughs of contemporary furniture equipped with premium German furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lights, and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can also take advantage of complementary Free Design Services, where expert designers help visualise and create personalised furniture concepts.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director - Sales, Hettich India & SAARC, said: " Jaipur is a dynamic city where we are witnessing a growing demand for premium, functional, and aesthetically designed furniture solutions. With the launch of our first HeX store in the region, we are expanding our experiential touchpoints, enabling customers to explore and experience our award-winning offerings firsthand. In a city that embodies a forward-looking spirit, Hettich brings the magic of German-engineered interior solutions. This milestone becomes even more significant as Hettich celebrates 25 years in India, alongside the inauguration of our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Indore, reinforcing our long-term commitment to innovation, localisation, and delivering world-class solutions to the Indian market."

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The Jaipur HeX store is part of Hettich's strategic rollout plan to open HeX stores across India this year, strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside Experience Centres nationwide. Each solution from Hettich is designed to be smart, durable, and tailored for evolving lifestyles.

Step into HeX Jaipur at Archea Living, B2/23 Chitrakoot Scheme, Gandhi Path, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur 302021, Ph. 9829207101

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of 'Built to Lead', a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances, and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 - 2025), 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 and 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 - 2027) by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category).

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