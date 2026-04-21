Thrissur (Keralam) [India], April 21 (ANI): At least four people are suspected to have died and several others sustained injuries following a firecracker-related accident in Mundathicode village under Wadakanchery Municipality in Kerala's Thrissur district, according to Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

As per preliminary information, 13 people were rescued from the site of the incident. Among the injured, five persons are undergoing critical care, two have been admitted to the ward, while 17 others sustained minor injuries.

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The incident occurred in Mundathicode village in Thalappilly taluk under the jurisdiction of Medical College Police limits.

Officials said the figures are preliminary and may change as further information becomes available.

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The investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

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