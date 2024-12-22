Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): A case has been registered against six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) for allegedly vandalising actor Allu Arjun's residence amid the row over Sandhya Theatre Tragedy.

DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, said that stringent action has been initiated against the accused.

The incident happened around 4:45 pm, when some started sloganeering outside the 'Pushpa' actor's residence by chanting slogans and holding placards. One of the protestors mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes.

The protestors also allegedly manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots along the ramp.

The visuals from the spot showed broken pots, shattered glass, and damaged plants outside Allu Arjun's home, which were reportedly caused by the stone pelting.

"Today at around 4.45 pm, some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering and one of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes. When the security staff objected and persuaded them to get down from the wall, they got into an altercation. They climbed down the wall, manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots kept along the ramp," the DCP stated.

"On receiving the information, Jubilee Hills Police reached the place and took the 6 persons into custody. They all claim to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC)," the official added.

The tensions heightened after public statements were exchanged between the actor and the government. According to Jubilee Hills Police, members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) staged a protest outside Allu Arjun's residence on Sunday, holding placards and chanting slogans.

However, neither the actor nor his family has filed a complaint thus far. Further updates are awaited from the Jubilee Hills Police.

Earlier on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated in the Assembly that the police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns. However, despite these warnings, Allu Arjun allegedly attended the premiere, climbed onto his car roof, and conducted a roadshow at RTC X Road, which triggered the chaos.

"On December 2, Akbaruddin Owaisi requested arrangements for the cast and crew of Pushpa 2 to attend the film's release at Sandhya Theatre on December 4," Reddy said. "On December 3, the Chikkadpally Circle Inspector rejected the request in writing, citing the theatre's location in a congested area with only one entry and exit point, which made it difficult to ensure safety. Nevertheless, the actor attended the event, climbed onto his car roof, and conducted a roadshow, worsening the situation."

The Chief Minister further detailed how the police intervened during the stampede. "The ACP initially requested the actor to leave to control the crowd, but he refused, stating he would leave after watching the movie. The DCP later had to intervene, warning that he would be arrested if he didn't comply. Even while leaving, he repeated the act of climbing onto the car roof and waving to fans."

Addressing the incident on December 4, Allu Arjun expressed his condolences. "It was a tragic accident, and my heart goes out to the family. I've been monitoring the condition of the injured child, and I'm relieved to hear he is improving. There has been a lot of misinformation and false allegations. I do not wish to blame any department or politician. This is deeply distressing for me."

The actor dismissed the allegations of misconduct, calling them an attempt at "character assassination." He said, "I have worked in the film industry for 20 years, and this incident has been devastating. I haven't even watched my film in the theatre despite working on it for three years. I deeply apologise for the incident but want to clarify that I had no direct involvement in the unfortunate events."

Through an Instagram post, Allu Arjun urged his fans to maintain decorum and avoid abusive behaviour or language, both online and offline.The tragedy occurred on December 4 when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

A massive crowd gathered to see him, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond.

The film, directed by Sukumar, is the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and is breaking several records at the box office. (ANI)

