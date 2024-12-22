On December 22, Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad became the target of a protest by a group claiming affiliation with the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (JAC). The protesters, angered by the tragic stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere, were seen throwing stones at the actor's home. In a disturbing turn of events, another video surfaced showing the group burning an effigy of Allu Arjun while chanting slogans calling for justice for the victims. The stampede, which occurred on December 4 outside Sandhya Theatre, resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her eight-year-old son critically injured. Allu Arjun is now at the centre of a growing controversy surrounding the incident. Stones Pelted at Allu Arjun’s Residence: Members of OU JAC Involved in Attack on ‘Pushpa 2’ Star’s Home (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun’s Effigy Burned by Protestors

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)