Amid the growing controversy surrounding the Pushpa 2: The Rule stampede incident, a video featuring Chikkadpally Circle Inspector (CI) Raju Nayak has gone viral. In the clip, Nayak reveals that he personally wrote a letter to Sandhya Theatre (in Hyderabad), informing them that no permission had been granted for Allu Arjun's visit during the Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4. He emphasised that Allu Arjun’s team should have been informed by the theatre management, as they had no direct contact with the actor’s team. Nayak also addressed the tragic stampede, which resulted in the death of a woman (Revathi) and left a young boy (Sri Tej) critically injured. On December 22, angry protestors pelted stones at Allu Arjun's residence, demanding justice for the victims of the stampede. Allu Arjun’s Effigy Burned as Protestors Seek Justice for ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Victims (Watch Video).

Chikkadpally CI Raju Nayak On 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Incident

BREAKING: I personally wrote a letter✍️🏻🗒️ stating that permission was NOT✖️ granted for the theater visit. We tried hard but could not save a life...I am very sad about that. By the grace of God, the boy who is undergoing treatment in the hospital should be treated. I wrote a… pic.twitter.com/p7eq3ul7w5 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 22, 2024

Footage Revealing Cops Entering Theatre to Escort Allu Arjun Out

