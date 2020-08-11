Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday announced that he is taking a short break from work for his medical treatment.

The 61-year-old actor shared a statement to Twitter and wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment."

The 'Khalnaayak' actor further said "My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

Dutt who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on August 8 after complaining of breathlessness, on Monday got discharged from the hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, he had announced through a tweet that he was feeling better and that he was shifted from ICU to the normal ward.

On August 8, the 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative. (ANI)

