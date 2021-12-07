Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt has wrapped up his dubbing part for 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

On Tuesday, Sanjay took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the dubbing session. He posted a photograph of him sitting in a dubbing studio.

Along with the post, Sanjay wrote, "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022."

'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.

Starring South star Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).

Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the movie will also star Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022. (ANI)

