Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): It's a working birthday for actor Sanya Malhotra as she spent her special day on the sets of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Taking a break between shots, Sanya shared a heartfelt message with her fans, expressing gratitude and saying, "Birthday on set! Thank you so much for the amazing birthday wishes. Grateful"

Being directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' features Sanya alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Rohit Saraf.

The year started on a great note for Sanya as her performance in 'Mrs' was widely appreciated.

Mrs. tells the story of Richa (played by Sanya Malhotra), a wife and homemaker navigating her journey of self-discovery and seeking her own identity. The film explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the challenges women face in finding their voice. The film was helmed by Arati Kadav. (ANI)

