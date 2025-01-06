Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan has treated netizens with a glimpse of her 'Saal ka pehla Somvaar'.

On Monday, Sara visited Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple and offered prayers there.

She posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Sara ke Saal ka pehla Somvaar...Jai Bholenath."

Sara wore a white traditional outfit and posed against the backdrop of the temple.

Fans chimed in the comment section with love and blessings on Sara.

A user wrote, "Har har mahadev."

Another fan commented, "Jai Bholenaath!"

Netizens also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in 'Sky Force' which is set to release on January 24, 2025, just in time for Republic Day week.

She will seen as debutant Veer Pahariya's s wife in the film.

On the other hand, in the coming months, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an untitled action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in 'Metro...In Dino'. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has added life to the characters and story with his work," he added. (ANI)

