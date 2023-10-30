The American late-night live TV variety show Saturday Night Live has paid tribute to Matthew Perry, hours after the news of his death broke, reported Variety. The broadcast showed a picture of Perry coupled with a moment of silence right before the episode's goodnights segment. Nate Bargatze was the episode's host. Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, died on Saturday. He was 54. The actor hosted Saturday Night Live in 1997 with musical guest Oasis, according to Variety. Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported. Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 pm, and there were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene. Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Throwback to When Chandler Bing Almost Missed On Getting the Gig in FRIENDS.

Along with Friends, Matthew Perry appeared in other television series such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On and The Odd Couple. He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in The West Wing. Prior to gaining stardom with Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry also appeared on Who's the Boss?, Beverly Hill, 90210, Home Free and more. However, it's his role of Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular. Since the news of his death, many celebrities have honoured the comedian, including Paget Brewster, who starred on the show Friends for six episodes an played his love interest, Kathy. Matthew Perry Passes Away: How Chandler Bing, Actor's Iconic FRIENDS Character, Became Synonymous With Sarcasm.

Check Out Saturday Night Live Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry:

'Saturday Night Live' Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry Hours After His Death https://t.co/KIvOL5sTQG — Variety (@Variety) October 29, 2023

"I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after," she tweeted. "Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though.. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there," reported Variety.