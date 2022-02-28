Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Oops! singer-actor Selena Gomez, on Monday, took a tumble while walking the red carpet at SAG Awards 2022.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Selena can be seen tripping in her black high heels.

And after falling to her knees, the 'Feel Me' hitmaker ditched her footwear and sauntered on stage barefoot.

After seeing the clips, fans heaped praises on Selena for going barefoot.

"Selena presenting barefoot is the most selena gomez thing ever," a social media user wrote.

"Is Selena Gomez barefoot? Love it. F**k heels," another one tweeted.

The former Disney Channel star, 29, arrived at the awards show wearing a custom black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown. (ANI)

