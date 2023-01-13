Shah Rukh Khan wishes team India good luck for Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, wished Team India good luck for the upcoming Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

During an #AskSRK session on Thursday, a fan asked the 'Chak De India' actor, "Do you love to watch Hockey, In Odisha, Hockey World Cup is happening, any plans to visit? ChakdeIndia."

To which he replied, "Would have loved to go and watch but busy with work here. Hope all of you do....and best of luck to India."

The marquee Hockey event will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29.

India will seek a podium finish and the expectations are far greater this time, particularly after the team's stupendous performance at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where they ended a 41-year-long wait to stand on the podium again by bagging the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The approx two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Shah Rukh's character introduces with dialogue "Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega."

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2, this year. (ANI)

