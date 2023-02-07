Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Hours after attending the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

In the videos captured by paps, the duo can be seen walking hand-in-hand as they exit the airport.

Also Read | All India Rank: Varun Grover Calls His Debut Directorial a ‘Semi-Autobiography’.

For the airport look, Shahid and Mira opted for casual wear. Shahid is seen wearing a white T-shirt paired with ribbed blue jeans and white sneakers. On the other hand, Mira wore a black tracksuit.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace after dating for a couple of years.

Also Read | Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Other Celebs Express Grief Over The Tragic News.

Announcing them as each other's better half, the duo took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The two also shared mesmerising pictures from the nuptials.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoXmBSLvj7A/?hl=en

Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love with each other while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

The couple is now expected to host two receptions for their friends and family -- one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)