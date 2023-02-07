Bollywood celebrities have expressed grief at the loss of life and devastation caused by an earthquake in Tukey and Syria. Actors Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra shared notes praying for those affected by the earthquake on their social media handles. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Devastating". Alia Bhatt dropped a picture on her Instagram Story. "This is heartbreaking", with a broken heart emoji. Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ New Pics From Aspen Serves as a Perfect Treat for All Fans!.

Anushka Sharma said on her Instagram Stories, "Prayers", with emoji of Turkey flag and folded hands. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor posted a brief news and dropped a heartbreaking emoji. On Monday morning, Turkey and Syria were hit by three continuous devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6, and 6.0, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 4,900 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, according to officials, reported CNN. Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event Trailer – Alia Bhatt, Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Jamie Fox and Others Announce Streaming Giant’s Virtual Event.

Turkey's death toll rose to at least 3,381 as of around 9:45 AM local time on Tuesday, Orhan Tatar, an official with the country's disaster management agency, said in a televised briefing. At least 20,426 injuries have also been reported, according to Tatar.Meanwhile in Syria, the death toll has risen to 1,509 across areas controlled by the government and by the opposition, officials said, reported CNN.At least 3,548 people have also been reported injured in Syria, according to officials.