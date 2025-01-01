Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): The fans of Shahid Kapoor received a big surprise from their favourite actor on the first day of 2025 after he unveiled a new poster featuring his fresh look from the upcoming action-thriller 'Deva'.

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' upcoming action-packed thriller 'Deva' is an anticipated project and the new poster further heightens the excitement.

The new poster of 'Deva' looks raw and powerful. Shahid looks charismatic and rugged, exuding power and attitude.

The poster's appeal is further amplified by the background image of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan from his iconic era, adding a layer of nostalgia for the fans.

The actor captioned the post with the release date of the film.

He wrote, "Lock n' Load. See you in cinemas on 31st January 2025!"

The project is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

In the film, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist and the film's leading lady.

Deva also marks Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a year. The actor was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' featured Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon).

The film also starred veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. (ANI)

