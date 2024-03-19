Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is set to star in a high-octane action film, titled "Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues".

To be directed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B Ravi, the movie was officially announced on Tuesday at the Prime Video Presents event.

The film is one of the several big titles that will be available for streaming on Prime Video after its theatrical run.

"Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues" will delve into the legend of the immortal warrior Ashwatthama from mythological epic "Mahabharata".

"Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative.

"As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years," the official plotline read.

"Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues" hails from Pooja Entertainment Limited. It will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Apart from "Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues", the movies that will be available on Prime Video for streaming after completing their run in theatres include Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis", "Stree 2", Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Chandu Champion", "Kanguva" featuring Suriya, Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1", "Baaghi 4", and "Housefull 5".

