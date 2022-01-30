New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): As the season finale for 'Bigg Boss 15' is airing tonight, actor Shamita Shetty has been eliminated from the race after spending months in the house.

Deepika Padukone, who was present to promote her upcoming movie 'Gehraiyaan', praised Shamita for her wonderful gameplay. "We are sorry you are not in the top 3 but you played really well," Deepika told Shamita.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Legendary Singer Has Recovered From COVID-19, Confirms Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Shamita then walked out of the 'Bigg Boss' house after being eliminated and joined host Salman Khan on the stage.

Currently, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal are in the race to become the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Also Read | All of Us Are Dead Review: Netflix's Korean Zombie Series is Over-Long But Serves a Bloody Good Time! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The season finale of 'Bigg Boss 15 has been a two-part episode, with the first part already aired yesterday on January 29 on Colors TV, where Rashmi Desai had been evicted.

Today's episode will also have a special tribute for late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen performing on stage in his remembrance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)