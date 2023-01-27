Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Good news for all DC fans! The second instalment of the superhit film 'Shazam' has finally got a release date in India.

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is all set to hit the Indian theatres on March 17, 2023, just like the west.

Although Warner Bros studio confirmed March 17 as the official date for release in the US, it was still unclear whether the film will release on the same day in India as well.

And now all speculations have been put to rest with the announcement.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account and announced the confirmed release date. He wrote, "'SHAZAM' INDIA RELEASE FINALISED... #Shazam: Fury Of The Gods to release on 17 March 2023 in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #DC #WarnerBros".

The film stars Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dyland Grazer, Asher Angel, Adam Brody, and Djimon Hounsou in lead roles.

The film is based on the DC comics superhero of the same name.

The first part released in 2019 and features Billy Batson (Angel), a teenager, who is chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam (Hounsou) to be his new champion by saying the name "Shazam," allowing him to turn into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) with different skills.

In the film, its Billy's (Zachary Levi) mission to defeat the villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins. (ANI)

