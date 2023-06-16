Rome [Italy], June 16 (ANI): Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill is currently holidaying in Italy.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Honsla Rakh' star took to Instagram and shared a string of images from her Italian vacation.

Shehnaaz looks beautiful as she posed against a backdrop of the ocean, high clouds, and blue skies.

Speaking of her outfit, she opted for a red full-sleeved t-shirt that she paired with blue denim shorts, and a white top.

"By discovering nature, you discover yourself," she captioned the post.

Shehnaaz's pictures garnered loads of likes and comments.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Lovely," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she made her Hindi debut in Farhad Samji's directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', where she shared the screen space with Salman Khan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.Talking about music, she collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' recently which took the internet by storm.She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer. (ANI)

