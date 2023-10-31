Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will be the jury head for the international competition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa next month. The five-member jury also includes cinematographer Jose Luis Alcaine, producers Jerome Paillard, Catherine Dussart and Helen Leake, said a press release. 54th IFFI: Kantara, Viduthalai Part 1, The Kerala Story, 2018 – Everyone Is a Hero Selected for Screening at International Film Festival!

"The International Jury will select the winner of the coveted best film award which includes the Golden Peacock, Rs 40 lakh monetary component and certificates for the director and producer. "Apart from the best film, the jury will also determine winners in the best director, best actor (male), best actor (female) and special jury prize categories," it added. The international jury will also pick the winner for the festival's best debut feature film of a director award that will see seven first-time filmmakers compete for the coveted Silver Peacock, Rs 10 lakh and a certificate.

Kapur is best known for directing classics such as Masoom and Mr India. He successfully branched out to Hollywood with the Oscar-nominated period drama Elizabeth, The Four Feathers and Elizabeth: The Golden Age. IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas To Be Conferred With Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award (View Post).

IFFI 2023

Indian Panorama 2023 proudly presents 25 captivating Feature Films and 20 remarkable Non-Feature Films, all set to grace the grand stage of IFFI from November 20–28, 2023, in the enchanting land of Goa. — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) October 23, 2023

For the current edition of the IFFI, which will run from November 20 to 28, the organisers have received "a record breaking 2926 entries from 105 countries". Last year, the festival had run into a major controversy after Nadav Lapid, the jury head of international competition, had criticised filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files as “vulgar” and a “propaganda”. The Kashmir Files, which depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during militancy in the early 1990s, was screened under the Indian Panorama section at the festival.

