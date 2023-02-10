New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): After Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a dreamy video from their wedding ceremony on Thursday, everyone went gaga over how the bride walked down the aisle.

Honestly, fans could not decide what was more dreamy the pink lehenga of Kiara or her make-up or her filmy dance while she walked towards her man Sidharth. Everything in the video looks magical. And it was the song 'Ranjha' that made Kiara's bridal entry more special.

Kiara walked towards Sidharth in the aisle with the song Ranjha from their movie Shershaah playing in the background. The soulful track was specially rewritten for their wedding.

The Wedding Filmer, who documented Sidharth and Kiara's wedding, shared the video on Instagram and revealed how Kiara was adamant about having only 'Ranjha' from Shershaah as her wedding song.

"Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on 'Ranjha', which is their song. 'But it's a sad song!' I argued. 'But it's our song!' She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone's dreams came true! #twfclassics #theweddingfilmer #twfmusic," The Wedding Filmer posted.

Sidharth and Kiara, who fell in love with each other during the shooting of Shershaah, tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

For the ceremony, Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing Roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. The new bride chose diamond jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day.

Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look with Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

After their grand wedding, Sidharth and Kiara headed to Delhi, where the couple hosted a reception for close friends and family members at The Leela Palace on February 9. And it is being reported that the duo will host a grand wedding reception for their industry friends and family on February 12. (ANI)

