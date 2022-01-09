Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): As actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar turned 48 on Sunday, his girlfriend and actor-singer Shibani Dandekar posted an adorable birthday message on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani posted glamourous pictures of them together, dressed in black.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Human on Disney+ Hotstar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix, The Tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV+ and More.

Further, she penned, "My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you FOREVER. Happy birthday. @faroutakhtar. #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly."

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity gushed over the beautiful couple in the comments section.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did David Bowie Predict Rising Social Media Influence and Rise of Far-Right Governments Way Back in 1999? Here’s the Truth of the Video That Simi Garewal Shared on Twitter.

Ileana D' Cruz wrote, "Seriously you two. So stinkin good lookin!!!!"

"These are such epic pictures," a social media user added.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now.

Earlier today, director-producer Zoya Akhtar also showered her younger brother with love on his special day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)