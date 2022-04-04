Amazon Prime Video has announced a new legal drama titled Guilty Minds, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in lead roles. Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, the legal drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey. Theatrical Releases Of The Week: Varun Tej's Ghani, Channing Tatum's The Lost City, Chris Pine's The Contractor & More.

The series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles, and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Moonshot: Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor’s Comedy to Release on Amazon Prime Video on April 1.

This courtroom drama is produced by Karan Grover and co-produced by Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui. 'Guilty Minds' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 22, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)