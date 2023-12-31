Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is all set to entertain fans with the upcoming movie ''Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Building more excitement about the film, he shared the behind-the-scene pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Siddharth Anand treated fans with stills from the Fighter outdoor sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1eRnOxIei5/

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "#FighterBTS #fighteron25thjan #fighter."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Fighter Movie Scale Is Huge."

Another user commented, "Waiting for trailer.."

"Looks fantastic..specially 2nd pic... eagerly waitn' n bravo Sid sir," another user commented.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

Karan was missing from the teaser. The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika.The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film.

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on films like Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 hit 'War'. (ANI)

