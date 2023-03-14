Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, on Tuesday, extended heartfelt wishes to the Indian Police Force director Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty sir. From breaking cars to box offices, you've done it all! Wishing you a year full of success and happiness." Vivek Oberoi, on the other hand, wrote, "Happy birthday to the king of entertainment @itsrohitshetty! Working with you is always filled with endless fun and imaginative sparks. Shilpa Shetty Wishes Rohit Shetty on His Birthday With BTS Pic From Indian Police Force Sets!

May you continue to thrive with even more joy and accomplishments in the years to come! #HappyBirthdayRohitShetty." Sidharth and Vivek will be portraying the lead roles in Rohit Shetty's debut web series Indian Police Force which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The series also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Singham Again To Release on Diwali 2024; Ajay Devgn To Start Shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Film in July.

Indian Police Force is the newest addition to the filmmaker's shared cop universe which already includes movies like the Singham franchise, 'Simmba' and Sooryavanshi. The upcoming fictional series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country." He is also expanding the Singham universe with its third part. On the eve of his birthday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film will release on Diwali 2024. Deepika Padukone will essay the role of a female cop in Singham Again. Rohit is known for his blockbuster films like Singham, the Golmaal franchise, Simmba and All The Best.

