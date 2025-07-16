New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The family of slain Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala has announced a world tour for the singer.

The singer's family shared the news on Moosewala's official social media pages on Monday by posting a video which announced the 'Signed to God World Tour'. It is being organised by Platinum Events.

The tour will kick off in 2026 with shows lined up in Punjab as well as global cities like Toronto, London and Los Angeles. It will be a first-of-its kind hologram event that will help fans virtually meet the late musician.

In a statement, posted on the official website for 'Signed to God World Tour', the organisers said the tour is a "celebration of a soul who broke boundaries in life and continues to inspire beyond it".

"Sidhu Moosewala wasn't just an artist — he was a movement. This first-ever hologram tour is a groundbreaking tribute that blends technology and emotion. Fans across the world will once again feel his energy, voice, and presence — not as a memory, but as reality.

"Every show features 3D holographic projections synced with his original vocals, cinematic visuals, and stage effects — creating a concert that's unforgettable, immersive, and deeply emotional," it added.

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Moosewala was killed when he, along with his friend and cousin, was travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa.

The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like “So High”, “Same Beef”, “The Last Ride”, “Just Listen” and “295”.

Since his demise, his family has been releasing his songs, which have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

