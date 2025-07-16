Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has lent her vocal prowess for the reprised version of the title track of Saiyaara, said that there is innocence and purity in the film. The National Award-winning singer said: “Saiyaara is one of the most special films I have worked on in my career. There is so much innocence, so much purity in this film and the songs that it is truly special to be a part of this project.” ‘Saiyaara’ Title Song Creators Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami: From Kashmir to Bollywood, Musician Duo Talks About Their Journey and Break With YRF (LatestLY Exclusive)

Shreya Ghoshal Pours Her Heart Into ’Saiyaara’s Reprise

After a while, Shreya said she found a song that has truly touched her heart. “I’m proud to have collaborated with YRF and Mohit Suri on the reprise version of the Saiyaara title track.” She added: “It is so beautifully written that you are compelled to pour your heart into singing this. It has so much heart that I hope people connect with it deeply and fall in love all over again.” ‘Saiyaara’ Trailer: Ahaan Panday’s Rebellious Rockstar Romances Aneet Padda’s Innocent Songwriter in Mohit Suri’s Tale of Imperfect Love (Watch Video)

Shreya Ghoshal Calls ‘Saiyaara’ Track Timeless

Shreya said that she finds Saiyaara timeless. “There is something very timeless about the Saiyaara track that is very rare in today’s Hindi cinema. I wish the entire team of Saiyaara all the best. This film is really anticipated by everyone and I wish it becomes a huge success.”

Shreya Ghoshal Gears Up for Release With Stellar Music

Saiyaara has already unveiled all songs like Faheem-Arslan’s Saiyaara Title Track, Jubin Nautiyal’s Barbaad, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara’s Humsafar and Arijit Singh and Mithoon’s Dhun. Produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is set to release on July 18. The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. ‘Saiyaara’ Music Track a Tribute to ‘Aashiqui’ Film, Says Director Mohit Suri.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Saiyaara’:

Shreya Ghoshal’s Legacy Shines With Versatility

Shreya is noted for her wide vocal range and versatility. Often referred to as the "Queen of Dynamics', Shreya has recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian and foreign languages and received numerous accolades, including five National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Maharashtra State Award, one Telangana Gaddar Film Award and BFJA Award.

