Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 21 (ANI): Kuwait singer Mubarak Al Rashed performed the patriotic Indian song 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's community event, #HalaModi, held at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in Kuwait.

The event is part of PM Modi's historic two-day visit to Kuwait, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

Also Read | Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara ‘Fight’ Controversy Explained: Did Noah and Nick of ‘Culpa Mia’ Fame Ignore Each Other During ‘Culpa Tuya’ Movie Premiere? Videos Go Viral.

While speaking to ANI, Al Rashed expressed his pride in the strong relationship between Kuwait and India and shared, "He (PM Modi) spoke about my country, Kuwait. He spoke about the relationship between the two countries... I feel proud of being Kuwaitian. He asked Kuwaitians to visit India..."

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kuwait to a warm welcome on Saturday.

Also Read | Govinda 61st Birthday: 'Hero No 1' Actor Distributes Sweets to Paparazzi, Meets Fans on His Special Day (Watch Video).

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Kuwait's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the country's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and several other dignitaries.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said he looks forward to his meetings with the Amir of Kuwait, the Crown Prince and the country's Prime Minister.

He said the meetings will provide an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of the people of the two countries and the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)