Realme confirmed that its upcoming Realme GT 7 series will come with next-gen 'Graphene Design' that will keep the "things icy inside-out". This graphene-based technology will help the device manage its thermal and keep it icy cool. Last month, Realme GT 7 was launched in China with 7,700mm2 vapour chamber, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, 50MP+8MP camera, 16MP front camera and 7,200mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging - all of it could be included in the Indian variant. Besides, the Realme GT 7 may have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device may run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. Realme GT 10,000mAh Concept Phone Revealed With Massive Battery and New Design.

Realme GT 7 Series Will Launch With Graphene Design Soon

