Realme GT 10,000mAh concept phone is revealed. Realme has teased a new concept smartphone featuring a huge 10,000mAh battery. The image shared by Realme highlighted a bold concept smartphone, labelled as “GT 10000mAh” , along with the tagline “Power That Never Stops.” The Realme concept phone comes with a new design camera module. As per reports, to support the massive battery, the concept phone uses an ultra-high silicon-content anode battery. Realme has also reportedly created a special internal layout for the concept phone, called the “Mini Diamond Architecture,” which helps to fit the large battery inside the phone. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Models May Get Major RAM Upgrade; Check Details.

Realme GT 10,000mAh Concept Phone

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)