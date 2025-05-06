In a closed-door meeting today, according to some sources, members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) took Pakistan to task over its actions related to Kashmir and regional security. Sources close to the meeting reported that the discussions were marked by strong questioning of Pakistan’s stance and actions, including its portrayal of incidents as part of a "false flag" operation. One of the key issues raised was the possible involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based militant group, in recent attacks. UNSC members rejected Pakistan's false flag narrative, calling for a more straightforward investigation into the terrorist activities in the region. The attack, which had targeted civilians, including tourists, was condemned widely, with several members emphasising the need for accountability and justice. In addition to the specific concerns, sources also say that the UNSC session highlighted the targeting of individuals based on their religious beliefs, with many members expressing deep concern over the targeting of tourists due to their faith. Pakistan’s missile tests and the escalating nuclear rhetoric were also discussed in the meeting, with many UNSC members voicing concerns that these actions could further inflame tensions in the region. Pahalgam Terror Attack: UNSC Holds Closed Consultation on India, Pakistan Situation; President Evangelos Sekeris Calls It Productive.

'Tough Questions' Thrown at Pakistan at UN Security Council Closed-Door Meeting, Says Report

New York | Sources in New York tell ANI on closed-door UNSC meeting on Kashmir - UN Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal session today. - They refused to accept the “false flag” narrative and asked whether LeT was likely to be involved.… pic.twitter.com/W6j1bRo85c — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

