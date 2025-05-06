New Delhi, May 6: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that could change how users can personalise their chats. The Meta-owned app is working on an AI-powered chat wallpaper generation tool using MetaAI for Android users. Meta AI enable users to create avatars, artistic portraits, and themed images based on their input. WhatsApp appears to be working on new AI-powered tools to further improve the user experience during the image generation process.

The AI-powered feature to generate custom chat wallpapers using Meta AI is seen in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.15.7 update. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature to generate AI-powered chat wallpapers using Meta AI. The feature is expected to be soon available in a future update. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Business Website Links’ Feature for iOS Beta Users, Coming to Final Users Soon; Check More Details Here.

WhatsApp AI Chat Wallpapers With Meta AI

WhatsApp is looking to introduce a new feature that will enable users to generate custom wallpapers for their chats. The feature is said to use Meta AI to create wallpapers that can automatically fit the dimensions of the user's device screen. Users will likely be able to access the feature directly from the chat theme settings. Users also may have the option to generate wallpapers for all conversations or for individual chats.

WhatsApp will use MetaAI to create unique backgrounds based on user preferences or prompts. The interface is expected to feature a selection of recommended AI-generated wallpapers. As per reports, users will also have the option to create new wallpapers by entering a text prompt. Meta AI will then generate a specific number of variations based on the description provided. Phone Calls To Be Recorded? WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Being Monitored by Government? As Fake 'New WhatsApp Monitoring Guidelines' Go Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

Users can check through the generated images and can choose one they prefer or adjust the prompt to create additional options. The upcoming WhatsApp feature that will allow users to create AI-powered chat wallpapers using Meta AI is said to be in development and is expected to be released in a future update.

